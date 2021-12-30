Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong urges external forces to stop playing self-defeating tricks

Xinhua) 08:02, December 30, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday firmly rejected misleading comments of a spokesperson of the European External Action Service and the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong on the law enforcement activities of the Hong Kong police.

"Their comments vilified Hong Kong's rule of law and freedom, and emboldened anti-China elements in Hong Kong," the spokesperson of the office said.

"The historical trend of righting the wrongs in Hong Kong is unstoppable, and all external interference will prove to be futile," the spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law where it enforces laws and regulations and prosecutes any illegal acts.

The spokesperson said the actions taken by the Hong Kong police towards the relevant organization in accordance with law and the arrest of individuals suspected of conspiring to publish seditious publications are actions of justice to safeguard national security, the rule of law and the public order in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson pointed out that those who engage in activities that endanger national security and undermine the rule of law and public order under the cover of journalism are the "black sheep" tarnishing the press freedom and will be held accountable in accordance with law.

The spokesperson said the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the national security law in Hong Kong protect the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, including freedom of speech and press.

Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, Hong Kong has returned to the right track, and the press freedom has been better protected in a more secure, stable and law-based environment, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that supporting the freedom of the press is just their excuse, and their true purpose is to disrupt the Hong Kong society with a stable and sound governance.

"Facts cannot be twisted and the historical trend cannot be reversed," the spokesperson said. "No slander can distort the fact that Hong Kong enjoys a highly-developed media sector and press freedom, nor can it prevent Hong Kong from opening a new chapter in transforming from chaos to stability and prosperity."

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

"We urge some external forces to respect the facts, follow the global trend, stop undermining the rule of law in the HKSAR, stop colluding with those suspected of endangering China's national security, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs under any pretext," the spokesperson said.

