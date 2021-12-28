"One country, two systems" prerequisite, fundamental guarantee for Hong Kong's democratic progress: legal expert

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The policy of "one country, two systems" is the prerequisite and fundamental guarantee for Hong Kong's democratic development, a Chinese legal expert said Monday.

Han Dayuan, a law school professor at the Renmin University of China, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper on the development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) released by China's State Council Information Office on Dec. 20.

The white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," clearly states that the policy of "one country, two systems" is the fundamental guarantee for Hong Kong's democratic development, said Han, who is also a member of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee under the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

This clarifies the relationship between "one country" and "two systems" in Hong Kong's democratic development, Han said, adding that the implementation of "one country" is the prerequisite and basis of the "two systems", which is subordinate to and derive from "one country" and united within "one country."

Leadership by the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it stands at the core of the national constitutional order established by the Constitution. As such, it must be truly respected and upheld in Hong Kong, the professor said, citing the white paper.

In accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, the central authorities have the final say in steering the development of democracy in the HKSAR, Han said.

Only under guidance from the central authorities can Hong Kong expect its democracy to make steady and sustainable progress, he noted.

The development of democracy should be based on the rule of law while upholding the constitutional order established by the Constitution and the Basic Law, Han said.

"Democratic development in Hong Kong should neither cross the line of the Constitution and the Basic Law, nor threaten national security. Without national security, democracy is out of the question," he added.

