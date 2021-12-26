Hong Kong police make record ketamine seizure

Xinhua) 13:51, December 26, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police said on Saturday that they have seized about 1.27 tonnes of ketamine, the largest seizure of the drug on record.

Four suspects, including three men from Hong Kong and one Indian man aged between 32 to 47, were caught red-handed Friday by marine police and officers from the Special Duties Unit in Lei Yue Mun.

The police seized 48 bags of ketamine, and the amount exceeded the total seizure of the drug in the first 11 months of this year.

Two of the suspects will be charged with trafficking of dangerous drugs and will be arraigned in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Court on Dec. 26.

Hong Kong police also said they will continue to investigate the case and will not rule out more arrests.

