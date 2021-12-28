Prospects bright for democracy in HK: experts

Wang Zhenmi (2nd L), head of the Center for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at Tsinghua University, Han Dayuan (2nd R), professor at the Renmin University of China, and Zhi Zhenfeng (1st R), a researcher with the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, attend a briefing on a white paper on Hong Kong's democratic progress in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2021. The white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," was released by China's State Council Information Office on Dec. 20. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The prospects are bright for democracy in Hong Kong, experts said on Monday at a briefing on a white paper on Hong Kong's democratic progress.

Zhi Zhenfeng, a researcher with the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that there was no democracy in Hong Kong under British colonial rule. During more than a century of colonial rule, Britain's role in Hong Kong was always as an obstacle, destroyer and spoiler of democracy, he added.

Citing the white paper, Zhi told the briefing that the return of Hong Kong to China ushered in a new era for democracy.

Zhi noted that the white paper said the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government designed, created, safeguarded and advanced democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The central government has always upheld the policy of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law, and supported the orderly development of democracy in the HKSAR in accordance with the law, stressed Zhi.

The white paper reiterates its principles and position on the development of democracy in the HKSAR, said Wang Zhenmin, head of the Center for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at Tsinghua University. "Hong Kong's improved, democratic electoral system has not come easily and should be cherished and consolidated," said Wang.

On the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, Han Dayuan, professor at the Renmin University of China, noted that the success of the election not only lies in the turnout rate, but also depends on whether those elected can serve the development of society, especially the overall interests of Hong Kong and the public.

The white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," was released by China's State Council Information Office on Dec. 20.

