4,500 Passengers per Day are Transported from Pu’er Railway Station of China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway

Since the Pu’er Railway Station of China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway was put into operation on December 3, more than 50,000 passengers have been transported accumulatively, with the daily average number of passengers exceeding 4,500, and the number of daily arrival and departure passengers has steadily increased. Among them, Pu’er Railway Station has the departure passengers of 7,332 and arrival passengers of 6,744 on December 11 and both of the arrival number and departure number have reached a new high since the station was opened.