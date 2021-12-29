Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

4,500 Passengers per Day are Transported from Pu’er Railway Station of China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway

(People's Daily Online)    11:41, December 29, 2021

Since the Pu’er Railway Station of China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway was put into operation on December 3, more than 50,000 passengers have been transported accumulatively, with the daily average number of passengers exceeding 4,500, and the number of daily arrival and departure passengers has steadily increased. Among them, Pu’er Railway Station has the departure passengers of 7,332 and arrival passengers of 6,744 on December 11 and both of the arrival number and departure number have reached a new high since the station was opened.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York