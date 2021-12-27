Home>>
Daily life in Xi'an amid COVID-19 resurgence
(Xinhua) 13:12, December 27, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2021 shows a view of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages last Thursday to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
