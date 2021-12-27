China's Xi'an reports 485 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

08:45, December 27, 2021

XI'AN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 155 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases to 485 in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9, authorities said Sunday.

Many infections previously unfound in communities were detected in three rounds of large-scale nucleic acid testings in the city since Dec. 21, He Wenquan, a senior official with the Xi'an municipal government, told a press conference.

A large number of infections may further emerge in the coming days after the large-scale testings, he said.

A new round of testing started in Xi'an Saturday noon. As of Sunday noon, more than 11 million people had been tested, said He. The city has set up over 4,400 sample collecting venues, with more than 31,000 sample collectors.

Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Thursday to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. Residents are asked not to leave the city unless necessary.

