U.S. CDC shortens isolation time for COVID-infected health workers
WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation periods for health care workers infected with COVID-19, due to hospital staffing shortages driven by the surge in new cases and hospitalizations.
The CDC revised its guidelines on Thursday, recommending that health care workers who are asymptomatic return to work after seven days with a negative test, adding that "isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages."
The agency also said that those workers who had received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters, do not need to quarantine at home following high-risk exposures.
The new guidelines apply to all health care facilities that are directly involved in patient care. That would include hospitals, nursing homes, dental offices and other medical sites.
