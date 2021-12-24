China highlights COVID-19 control during holidays

Xinhua) 08:44, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have pledged to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to resolutely prevent the resurgence and spread of the epidemic during the upcoming holiday season.

Efforts should be made to reduce the flow of people and gatherings from the New Year's Day to the Spring Festival holiday, said a circular jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.

It urged local authorities to strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures in port cities, and improve the epidemic surveillance and early warning systems.

In terms of the routine travel rush during the holidays, the circular urged the strict enforcement of travel-related epidemic prevention and control requirements.

It also called for implementation of the social assistance policies to ensure the basic living needs of disadvantaged groups.

The Spring Festival of 2022 falls on Feb. 1.

