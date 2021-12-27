Languages

Archive

Monday, December 27, 2021

Home>>

U.S. is the main force of global COVID-19 spread: research report

(Ecns.cn) 08:45, December 27, 2021

A research report titled "U.S. Responsible for Global Spread of COVID-19" was jointly released by the Intelligence &Alliance Think Tank and the Taihe Institute on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories