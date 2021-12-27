Chinese mainland reports 162 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:20, December 27, 2021

A medical worker takes swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 152 were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Guangxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

