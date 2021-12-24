Home>>
China adopts anti-organized crime law
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an anti-organized crime law.
The law, to take effect on May 1, 2022, was approved at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
