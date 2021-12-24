China adopts anti-organized crime law

Xinhua) 16:07, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an anti-organized crime law.

The law, to take effect on May 1, 2022, was approved at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

