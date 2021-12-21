China considers revising law to strengthen protection for women

Xinhua) 08:50, December 21, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Monday began deliberating a draft law revision to better protect women and eliminate discrimination against them.

The draft revision to the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Interests of Women was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading.

Necessary measures shall be taken to gradually improve the systems for protecting the rights and interests of women, and eliminate all forms of discrimination against women, according to the draft.

The draft also includes stipulations on gender discrimination in education and employment, as well as improving measures to prevent and curb sexual harassment.

The draft is a major revision to the law which was enacted nearly 30 years ago.

