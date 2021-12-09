China to further implement administrative penalty law

Xinhua) 09:09, December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, has issued a circular calling for effective and concrete measures to implement the revised administrative penalty law.

Training concerning the law for current administrative law-enforcement personnel should be completed by June, the circular required, urging wider publicity for the law.

The stipulations and enforcement of administrative punishment must be in accordance with laws and regulations, the circular said.

It also asked for further reform in the mechanism and system of such punishment, together with enhanced supervision.

