Chinese lawmakers meet to review multiple reports

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held a plenary meeting on Tuesday to hear and deliberate multiple reports from the legislative body and various government departments.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the meeting.

Among the reports deliberated was one on the rectification of problems found in the execution of the 2020 central budget and other fiscal matters.

A report on accelerating the development of a new system for agricultural operations was also submitted to the meeting for review. The report called for strengthened support for family farms and farmer cooperatives to get more small agricultural households involved in modern agriculture.

Lawmakers also heard a report on the allocation and use of government funds for transportation. The report urged efforts to improve the efficiency of capital use for a better transportation industry.

The meeting also reviewed reports on the enforcement of the notarization law and the fire protection law.

In addition, lawmakers heard reports on the handling of the suggestions, criticisms and comments submitted by lawmakers during the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC, along with a report on the recording and review work of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee in 2021.

