'Natural biological gene bank' in E China's Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 13:19, December 24, 2021

Photo shows cabot's tragopan in Wuyanling National Nature Reserve, east China's Zhejiang Province. It is under first-class protection in China. (Photo provided by Wuyanling National Nature Reserve management center)

The mid-term results of a comprehensive scientific survey of biodiversity in Wuyanling National Nature Reserve were released on Thursday. The scientific expedition was launched in June 2020 and will end in May 2023. Up to now, three new species of plants have been discovered.

