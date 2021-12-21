Container throughput of China's Tianjin port hits record

The 20 millionth TEU container is loaded to a container ship at the Tianjin Port of north China's Tianjin Municipality, Dec. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port has handled more than 20 million 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers so far this year, a landmark in its history, the port's operator said.

The record annual container throughput indicated that the container business in Tianjin Port has achieved leap-forward development, and its ability to serve regional economic growth has been continuously enhanced, said sources with the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

Ports are a barometer of economic development. Tianjin Port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is a pivotal shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Currently, the port in Tianjin Municipality has trade ties with more than 800 ports in over 200 countries and regions. The port has launched 10 new shipping routes for domestic and overseas trade this year.

