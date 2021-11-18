Bird population soars at wetland reserve in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:57, November 18, 2021

Migrant birds rest at the Qilihai wetland in Ninghe District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The bird population in the Qilihai Wetland Nature Reserve, the largest natural wetland in north China's Tianjin Municipality, has soared to around 500,000 from less than 300,000 in the past decade, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The nature reserve also recorded an increase in bird varieties from 182 a decade ago to the current 258, thanks to years of restoration and protection efforts, according to a press conference held by the municipal government.

Rare and endangered bird species have returned to the wetland, and the varieties of birds under first-class and second-class national protection in China have increased from 20 to 50 during the period, including white stork, Eurasian spoonbill and swan.

The Qilihai wetland, located in the Ninghe District of Tianjin, serves as a major stopping place for migrating birds in north China.

During the past 10 years, the local government of Ninghe District has pooled over 10 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars) into restoring the wetland's ecosystem via water regulation and storage, bird protection and measures alike.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)