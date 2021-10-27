Peng Liyuan sends congratulatory letter to campus inauguration of Tianjin Juilliard School

Xinhua) 09:17, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the campus inauguration of Tianjin Juilliard School, which was jointly set up by the Tianjin Conservatory of Music and New York's Juilliard School.

With the joint efforts of China and the United States, the Tianjin Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School have carried out high-level art cooperation in running school, creating a new platform for promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Peng said.

Noting that art is a bridge that "crosses national boundaries and connects people," she said that strengthening education cooperation between China and the United States is conducive to nurturing more talents, deepening cultural exchanges, and promoting art and friendship.

She called on the two sides to carry out extensive cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote mutual understanding between the two peoples, so as to inject impetus into the friendship between the Chinese and the American people.

The campus of Tianjin Juilliard School was inaugurated on Tuesday in Tianjin.

