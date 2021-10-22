China mining conference opens in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:54, October 22, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows participants visiting the 23rd China Mining Conference and Exhibition in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd China Mining Conference and Exhibition opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, attracting 230 exhibitors and visitors from 30 countries and regions.

The three-day event, themed "multilateral cooperation for the development and prosperity of the post-pandemic era," held both online and offline, aims to build a new pattern of international mining cooperation.

Several sub-forums will take place with topics including geothermal energy industry development, the mining capital market, intelligent mine construction, uranium ore, and the development and utilization of mineral water.

China will deepen cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road on geology and mineral resources, to promote mining investment facilitation and trade liberalization and create a new pattern for the opening-up of the industry, said Ling Yueming, vice minister of natural resources.

South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cwele said that the two countries boast cordial, broad and deepening cooperation in the mining and minerals sector. Up to 85 percent of South Africa's exports to China are precious metals and minerals, according to the ambassador.

He added that the scope for further cooperation with South Africa lies in the exploration of new areas of metals and other high-quality mining resources, as well as cooperation in mineral production, including processing and value addition.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)