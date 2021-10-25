A taste of traditional Chinese culture with A Date with China

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:48, October 25, 2021

Foreign journalists and internet influencers experience traditional Chinese culture in North China's Tianjin on Oct 22, 2021. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Foreign journalists and internet influencers from countries such as the United States and Ireland on Friday experienced traditional Chinese culture in North China's Tianjin with "A Date with China" international media tour.

They visited the Tianjin Huo Yuanjia Civil and Military School which is located in the hometown of kung fu legend Huo Yuanjia and learned kung fu skills.

They also visited Yangliuqing Ancient Town in Tianjin's Xiqing district to make the national intangible cultural heritage Yangliuqing woodblock printing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)