Guangdong's foreign trade up 17.4 pct in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 09:13, December 21, 2021

People visit the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade in south China's Guangdong Province rose 17.4 percent year on year in the first 11 months, according to figures released by the provincial customs authority.

As China's major foreign trade hub, Guangdong's foreign trade volume hit 7.5 trillion yuan (about 1.2 trillion U.S. dollars) during the Jan-Nov period, which has exceeded the scale of 7.1 trillion yuan last year.

Among them, exports grew 17.4 percent to 4.6 trillion yuan, while imports also registered a 17.4-percent year-on-year increase to 2.9 trillion yuan.

From January to November, Guangdong's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased by 14.8 percent year on year, while trade with the United States and the European Union grew by 15 percent and 21.4 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)