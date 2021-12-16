Guangdong supports rural education

Xinhua) 09:05, December 16, 2021

Students read new books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students read books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students receive new books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students study at a renovated classroom of the teaching point at Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students blow Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 14, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

