Guangdong supports rural education
Students read new books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students read books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students receive new books at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students study at a renovated classroom of the teaching point at Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 15, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students blow Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at the teaching point of Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 14, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangdong forms China's largest fuel cell vehicle industry cluster
- Toy production value of Chenghai hits over 9 bln yuan in first three quarters of 2021
- 10 rescued, 2 missing after merchant ship sinks in Guangdong
- South China's Guangdong to build 500 overseas warehouses by 2025
- South China's Guangdong to open new airport
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.