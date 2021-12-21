Chinese draft law revision to improve rural vocational education

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will revise its law to ensure widened access for people in rural areas and vulnerable groups to receive vocational education.

The draft revision to the law on vocational education was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its second reading Monday.

The state will support agricultural skills training to cultivate high-quality farmers to boost rural revitalization, said the draft revision.

It promises to advance vocational education in areas with large ethnic minority populations, remote areas, and less developed areas.

The state will guarantee women's equal access to vocational education and support vocational education for people with disabilities.

The draft revision also stipulates measures to ensure funding for vocational education and encourages the development of online vocational skills courses.

