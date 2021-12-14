Political advisors discuss enhancing labor and industriousness education

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a video conference to discuss promoting education on labor and industriousness in primary and secondary schools and delivers a speech at the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a video conference on Monday to discuss promoting education on labor and industriousness in primary and secondary schools.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang stressed the importance of labor education to children's growth, the country's economic and social development, and the inheritance of traditional Chinese culture.

The industriousness education should be undertaken by the family, school and society, and it should be integrated into the system with moral, intelligent, physical and aesthetic education, said Wang.

Nine political advisors and invited representatives offered proposals at the meeting rooms in Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu and Hainan, as well as via the internet. Nearly 80 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

Political advisors called for improving teaching materials and establishing special training for teachers, and pushing forward a school assessment system based on labor-education performance.

To solve the issue of a lack of opportunities for practice in schools, a mechanism can be established, with various partners sharing their resources with schools, including colleges and universities, vocational schools, enterprises and public institutions, factories and mining fields, farms and forests.

The meeting also called for joint efforts from families and schools to make lists of labor tasks for students, as well as combining industriousness education with students' daily lives.

