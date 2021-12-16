China to expand public-benefit preschool education

新华网) 15:42, December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will expand children's access to public-interest preschool education, according to an action plan to boost preschool education before the year 2025.

The gross preschool enrollment rate will be over 90 percent by 2025, according to the action plan released by the Ministry of Education, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments.

The coverage rate of government-funded kindergartens will exceed 85 percent by 2025, and the proportion of children in public kindergartens will hit 50 percent, the plan said.

