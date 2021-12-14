China steps up COVID-19 control in port cities

Xinhua) 09:15, December 14, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has required port cities to shore up COVID-19 prevention and control precisely and scientifically and coordinate epidemic control and socio-economic development.

According to a circular issued by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response, the recent local cluster infections reported on the Chinese mainland were all linked to imported cases in port cities.

A massive task of the country's COVID-19 response at present is to guard against inbound cases, especially in port cities, it says.

The circular asks port cities to improve epidemic prevention and control mechanisms, strengthen epidemic monitoring and warning systems, and implement border control measures.

Dynamic adjustments should be made to COVID-19 response measures in accordance with the development of the pandemic globally, it says.

Cross-border freight businesses should implement the requirements for the transportation of goods and passengers.

Efforts should be made to prevent inbound infections resulting from illegal border crossings, it reads.

Port cities must also strengthen epidemic prevention measures amid people working in high-risk sectors, tighten the management of the inbound and outbound movement of people, and appropriately handle imported cold-chain food.

Efforts are needed to build up health facilities and upgrade the infrastructure of port cities in order to boost their capacity for epidemic control and response, the circular says.

The coverage of complete vaccination against COVID-19 and booster vaccinations should be expanded, it adds.

The circular places equal emphasis on epidemic control and people's wellbeing, asking for efforts to address public concerns in a timely manner and aid those in need.

The circular asks authorities of relevant provincial-level regions and departments to roll out specific implementation plans, adding that those who fail to perform their duty will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

