Home>>
Graphics: Over 2.60 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 08:43, December 13, 2021
More than 2.60 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UK COVID alert level raised to second highest tier amid increasing Omicron cases
- Chinese mainland reports 49 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- N China border city reports 5 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Zhejiang reports 59 local COVID-19 infections amid latest outbreak
- It's a correct step for Western countries to recognize Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.