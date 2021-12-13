Languages

Archive

Monday, December 13, 2021

Home>>

Graphics: Over 2.60 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 08:43, December 13, 2021

More than 2.60 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories