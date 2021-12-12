Chinese mainland reports 49 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:10, December 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 38 were reported in Zhejiang, 10 in Inner Mongolia, and one in Heilongjiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 26 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,679 by Saturday, including 1,323 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 28 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,720 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, of whom 10 were from outside the mainland.

