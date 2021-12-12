Home>>
N China border city reports 5 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:50, December 12, 2021
HOHHOT, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, local authorities have said.
So far, 524 local cases have been registered in the city during the latest resurgence. Five of them have been discharged from hospital.
All the five new cases returned positive nucleic acid tests during quarantine, and they are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing held on Saturday.
At 6 a.m. on Friday, the border city launched its 12th mass nucleic acid testing.
