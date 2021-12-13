China border city reports three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said.

So far, 532 local cases have been registered in the city during the latest resurgence. Of these, 507 were undergoing treatment, and 25 were discharged from the hospital.

All three new cases returned positive nucleic acid test results during quarantine. They were then diagnosed as confirmed cases, said a press briefing Sunday.

As of Sunday noon, the border city had screened 13,406 close contacts of the COVID-19 cases.

