Chinese mainland reports 80 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:44, December 13, 2021

Medical workers prepare for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Zhenhai District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 74 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Inner Mongolia, and one in Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 21 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,780 by Sunday, including 1,381 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 27 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,763 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, all arriving from outside the mainland.

