China's Zhejiang reports 138 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence
HANGZHOU, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province registered 138 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier between Dec. 5 and 3 p.m. Sunday, amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
Of the total, 44 cases were reported in Ningbo, 77 cases and one asymptomatic carrier were in Shaoxing, and 17 cases were in the provincial capital of Hangzhou, said a provincial government press conference Sunday.
The whole-genome sequencing and analysis found that the cases in the three cities were caused by the Delta strain sub-lineage AY.4. It is more transmissible and carries a higher viral load than the original novel coronavirus, said an official with the Zhejiang provincial center for disease control and prevention.
Local authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and traveling out of the province to prevent the virus from spreading further.
