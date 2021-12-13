Coordinated care system for the elderly in Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:58, December 13, 2021

CHONGQING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has 264 million people aged 60 years and above, accounting for 18.7 percent of its 1.4 billion population in total, according to the seventh population census conducted in 2020.

Yubei District of Chongqing has actively been developing a coordinated service system for the greying population, featuring a combination of rehabilitation and medical care, home- and community-based care services, covering all elderly care facilities in rural and urban areas. Meanwhile, home appliances and facilities will be updated so that the elderly can enjoy the convenience brought about by smart technologies.

Currently, there are 18 elderly care centers at the sub-district or township level, 158 stations at the community level, and 101 sites in rural areas. A total of 6,700 beds can be provided to senior citizens. Moreover, over 80,000 people have been provided with online services and another 30,000 with door-to-door services.

A senior receives care service at home in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)