China's overall tariff level at 7.4 pct in 2021: MOC

Xinhua) 09:11, December 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's overall tariff level was 7.4 percent in 2021, as the country took multiple measures to facilitate its trade sector, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Over the past two decades, China has always been a determined proponent of, an active participant in, and a significant contributor to the multilateral trading system," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said.

In 2010, the country fulfilled the pledge it made when it joined the WTO to lower import tariffs for goods from 15.3 percent to 9.8 percent, Gao said.

China also fulfilled its commitment to open up 100 sub-sectors in nine major categories of the services sector by 2007. Nearly 120 sub-sectors have now been opened in the country, the spokesperson said.

China has also signed 19 free trade agreements with 26 countries and regions, specifying regulations for processes such as cargo release and customs cooperation, he said. These agreements play a positive role in streamlining customs procedures, enhancing customs efficiency and improving cross-border cargo flows.

China will continue to support the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, actively participate in WTO reforms, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promote the inclusive development of the multilateral trading system, Gao said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)