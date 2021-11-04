China's tariff level 2.4 percentage points lower than promised at WTO entry

Xinhua) 20:18, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's overall tariff level has dropped to 7.4 percent from 15.3 percent in 2001, lower than the 9.8 percent the country promised when entering the World Trade Organization (WTO), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

