Feature: Crystal clear, Cambodians thank China for wells, ponds of healthy water

KAMPONG CHHNANG, Cambodia, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- As a farmer, Min Sorn, 49, has a life which relies almost entirely on her water supply. In Baribou district, roughly hours north of Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, severe water shortages are the norm.

China has helped dig 15 deep wells in Sorn's village, but her first concern was not for her crops which are sure to flourish, but for the health of her fellow villagers.

"We often face serious shortages of clean water, and have to collect it from lakes or ponds far from the village. Otherwise we have to buy it. At 3,000 riels (0.75 U.S. dollars) per container of 200 liters, and we have to be very careful with it," she told Xinhua. "Now, we have clean water on our doorsteps."

Another farmer, Nhem Thea, had nothing but praise for her new life. "The water from this pond is so clean we use it for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing clothes and watering some crops," she said.

The village chief Prum Chanthorn, 51, expressed his gratitude, "A Cambodian proverb says 'When you drink water, think of the source.' The water comes from the ground, but in a way, it comes from China. We will be forever grateful."

This is the second phase of long-term Chinese assistance with Cambodia's rural water supply problems.

As second-phase was completed, Cambodia's Minister of Rural Development Ouk Rabun said China had fulfilled the dreams of many people who had longed for clean water, sometimes for generations. Thanks to China's help, the Cambodian people in the region never worry about clean water again.

"These wells and ponds mean better living conditions, less poverty and economic growth," Rabun said.

Wu Guoquan, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy to Cambodia, said that from late 2017, China had built more than 1,800 wells in 16 provinces, just one of China's many projects to reduce poverty in Cambodia's rural areas. The second phase cost 90 million yuan (14 million dollars), which all came from the Chinese government.

"These wells and ponds improve access to clean water, reduce illness from water-borne diseases, and help people make more money," he said. "I hope that we can work together to ensure all of Cambodia's 12 million rural residents have clean water by 2025."

