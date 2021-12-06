Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

Xinhua) 17:09, December 06, 2021

PREY VENG, Cambodia, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Monday inaugurated a Chinese-built 96.5-km-long and 11-meter-wide National Road No. 11, linking Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum provinces in the country's southeastern region.

The road was developed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) under a concessional loan from the Chinese government, and it took 30 months to complete, about 14 months earlier than scheduled.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the road, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the road was the fruit of the close cooperation between the two countries and was a new testament to Cambodia's development.

"Through Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to the government and people of China for having helped us to build necessary infrastructure, which is the basis for economic growth," he said.

So far, China has constructed more than 3,000 kilometers of national roads and eight large-scale river bridges in Cambodia, he added.

Ambassador Wang said under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has helped construct many roads and bridges as well as other major infrastructure in Cambodia and many other developing countries.

"We hope that the road will help develop local economy, trade, and tourism as well as facilitate transport and trade of rice, fruits and aquatic products in the two provinces," Wang said.

