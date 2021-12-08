U.S. tramples on democracy by exporting it to other countries

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

The so-called “summit for democracy,” a farce planned by the U.S., is about to be staged. It will only serve to instigate division and incite confrontation in the world under the banner of democracy.

Under the pretext of promoting democracy, the U.S. has actually been interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries and pursuing hegemony and power politics. The U.S.’ actions have sabotaged global peace, created humanitarian crises, and led to the displacement of millions of people from other countries.

Under the pretext of exporting American democracy, the U.S. has resorted to every conceivable means to pursue hegemony, destabilizing the world by meddling in the elections of other countries, instigating chaos, subverting state power, and even waging wars.

During their time in office, almost all U.S. presidents since World War II have launched or engaged in wars all over the world. Over the past decade, the U.S. invaded more than 20 countries or manipulated state power transitions in other countries. It has engaged in or manipulated the “color revolutions” in countries from Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Western Asia and Northern Africa.

By exporting American democracy to other countries, what the U.S. has done is actually anti-democratic and brutally interfered in the internal affairs of other countries.

The U.S. is obsessed with exporting American democracy because it gains from this process. In April 2021, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that the wars waged by the U.S., which lasted for several years, were fought for oil.

When the U.S. exercised “long-arm jurisdiction” by wantonly exporting weapons to some countries and unilaterally imposing sanctions against others, it always benefited from the chaos it had created.

Between 2009 and 2017, the U.S. plundered $190 billion from Europe through “long-arm jurisdiction,” first imposing sanctions on European companies such as Alstom and then facilitating the buyout of those companies by American companies.

Statistics released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in 2021 indicated that the U.S. accounted for more than one third of global arms exports in the latest five years, making it the largest arms exporter in the world.

The U.S. has failed to let American democracy “bloom” globally, but instead has waged wars all over the world. Since the launch of the so-called “war on terrorism” in 2001, the U.S. and its allies have caused at least 480,000 deaths in the Middle East, most of whom are innocent civilians. The hasty withdrawal of the U.S. army from Afghanistan in August 2021 was a sign that the U.S. policy in the country over the past 20 years had been a total failure.

At the same time, the U.S. continues to turn a blind eye to its own democratic situation. Due to the U.S. government’s incompetence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, American society is now seeing growing division between the rich and the poor, rising conflict among different ethnic monitories, and mounting populism, which all further expose the deficiencies of American democracy.

A poll conducted by the Associated Press in February 2021 indicated that only 16 percent of Americans thought American democracy was functioning well, while nearly half thought otherwise.

“If the United States saw what the United States is doing in the United States, the United States would invade the United States to liberate the United States from the tyranny of the United States,” Mohamad Safa, Lebanon’s permanent representative to the United Nations, tweeted.

Democracy is not designed to safeguard the selfish gains of certain countries. The U.S. has used all means to interfere in the democracy of other countries, but the hypocrisy of American democracy has increasingly been seen through during this process. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in November 2021 showed that outside the U.S., about 57 percent of respondents said they did not think U.S. democracy was a good example to learn from, while 72 percent of respondents based in the U.S. agreed with this point.

For years, the U.S. has been judging the democracy of other countries, and exporting its own democracy to them without even thinking about whether it is suited to those countries or not. The U.S. has deprived other countries of the right and freedom to explore a democratic path that suits their own national conditions, essentially promoting anti-democracy under the guise of democracy. The so-called “summit for democracy” is just a new tool employed by the U.S. to bring together its allies while excluding others. Today’s world is no longer controlled by a few countries, and the U.S., which has trampled on and betrayed the democratic spirit and values under the pretext of promoting democracy, is bound to be resisted and opposed by the international community.

Related:

U.S. ‘democracy summit’ actually seeks to divide countries in the name of democracy

U.S. in no position to give lectures on democracy

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)