U.S. holds "summit for democracy" to pressure other countries, says Sri Lanka organization

Xinhua) 16:31, December 08, 2021

COLOMBO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Summit for Democracy organized by the United States is a ploy to put pressure on countries around the world, according to the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association (SLCFA).

SLCFA President Ananda Goonetilleke said in a statement that the summit scheduled to begin on Thursday "appears to be an attempt to tarnish international images of both Sri Lanka and China," which were not invited by the United States.

Speaking on behalf of the SLCFA, Goonetilleke said the United States and its allies had no moral right to talk about democracy and human rights as these values have been abused by them to justify foreign interventions, overthrow democratically-elected leaders, and cause suffering to millions of people.

