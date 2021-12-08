French political scientist questions legitimacy of U.S. "summit for democracy"

December 08, 2021

PARIS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The legitimacy of the United States' so-called Summit for Democracy is questionable, said French political scientist Dominique Moisi recently.

In his article published in French newspaper Les Echos, Moisi said after the 9/11 attacks, America's military adventures in the Middle East have weakened the United States itself and the cause of democracy around the world.

"It is always difficult to preach what one does so badly itself," said the French political scientist, adding that democracies are in crisis, starting with the United States.

Moisi said problems arise when countries impose their values on others.

"A diplomacy based exclusively on values would not stand the test of reality for long. Some compromises are inevitable," he said.

