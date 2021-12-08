Chinese defense minister speaks at UN peacekeeping ministerial conference

Xinhua) 09:25, December 08, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday spoke at the fourth United Nations (UN) peacekeeping ministerial conference via video.

Wei said China will continue strengthening international exchanges and cooperation on peacekeeping and make greater contributions to maintaining the world peace.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. Wei said China had faithfully fulfilled its obligations and missions as a permanent member of the UN Security Council over the past five decades.

Peacekeeping operations serve as an important means for the United Nations to maintain international peace and security, Wei noted, calling for summing up experiences and constantly improving it.

