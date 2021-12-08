Shanghai rolls out measures to support female sci-tech talent

Xinhua) December 08, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has rolled out a series of measures to support female talent in playing a greater role in sci-tech innovation.

Launched by 17 local departments, these measures include recommending female talent to work in international sci-tech organizations, raising their retirement age and allowing them to have deadline delays during pregnancy and nursing periods.

The measures particularly support female scientists to make achievements in the fields of integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

Gender equality has also been emphasized in the measures, which specify a ratio of no less than 25 percent of female experts in sci-tech awards panels and talent projects.

Local universities are also encouraged to take more efforts on female sci-tech talent cultivation.

