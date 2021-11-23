China sets up alliance of sci-tech, cultural venues

November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese alliance of venues for popular science education and cultural venues was launched in Beijing on Monday.

The first 16 members of the alliance include the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, the National Art Museum of China, the Geological Museum of China, the China Science and Technology Museum, the Dunhuang Academy, and the China Alliance for Science Literacy.

This alliance is aimed at pushing forward the cooperation and integrated development of the exhibition venues, social organizations, and research institutions, to help improve the science literacy of the Chinese people.

The alliance will integrate sci-tech education and cultural resources, launch public service products, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and accelerate the digitalization and sharing of venue services.

