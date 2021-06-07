Languages

Archive

Monday, June 07, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of art festival themed on science and technology in Xi'an

(Xinhua) 13:09, June 07, 2021

A boy visits the teamLab Future Park during an art festival themed on science and technology in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories