Highlights of art festival themed on science and technology in Xi'an

Xinhua) 13:09, June 07, 2021

A boy visits the teamLab Future Park during an art festival themed on science and technology in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

