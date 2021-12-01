N China's Fucheng takes sci-tech innovation to boost economy

Xinhua) 15:32, December 01, 2021

A staff member works at a cloth production workshop of a new material technology company in Fucheng County, Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 30, 2021. In recent years, Fucheng has taken scientific and technological innovation as a driving force to boost the economy of the county. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

