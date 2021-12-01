Home>>
N China's Fucheng takes sci-tech innovation to boost economy
(Xinhua) 15:32, December 01, 2021
A staff member works at a cloth production workshop of a new material technology company in Fucheng County, Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 30, 2021. In recent years, Fucheng has taken scientific and technological innovation as a driving force to boost the economy of the county. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
