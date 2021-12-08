Highlights: China's practice offers principles for realizing common values of humanity

Xinhua) 08:30, December 08, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China is a faithful and innovative practitioner of democracy, freedom and human rights, and its exploration has established important principles for the realization of common values of humanity, said a report released Tuesday by New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency.

The following are the highlights of the four principles mentioned in the research paper entitled "Pursuing Common Values of Humanity -- China's Approach to Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights."

-- Result-oriented: The effectiveness of democracy must be tested and perfected by solving the practical problems of the vast majority of people.

Abundant practice is the theoretical source of innovation of democracy, freedom and human rights. The validity of the theory and system design must be tested and perfected through practice.

Whether a country is a democracy or not depends on whether its people are really the masters of the country, and whether the people have the right to participate in the democracy extensively.

-- Self-determining: The path of democracy, freedom and human rights must be chosen based on national conditions, and so-called democratic transformations imposed from the outside will cause endless harm.

Democracy is the right of all peoples, not an exclusive right of a few. People of all countries have the right to choose their own development path and system. This is essential for people's happiness and conforms to the spirit of democracy.

-- Steady-paced: To promote democracy, safeguard freedom and protect human rights, a country needs to proceed in a gradual and orderly fashion, rather than rapidly shift beyond its current stage of social development.

The realization of democracy and freedom and the development of human rights have prerequisites, sequences and foundations. Based on their national conditions, different countries need to make gradual progress, neither losing any opportunity nor skipping any stage of development.

-- Ever-progressing: The pursuit of democracy, freedom and human rights never ends. A country should always strive for better.

The pursuit of democracy and freedom as well as respect for and protection of human rights is an endless process of improvement.

The exploration of people of different countries will enrich and improve the practice of democracy, freedom and human rights of humanity, and make the common values of humanity more vivid, instead of being gradually hollowed out.

