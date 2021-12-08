Xinhua releases report on China's approach to democracy, freedom and human rights

Xinhua) 08:16, December 08, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency, released a report titled "Pursuing Common Values of Humanity -- China's Approach to Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights" on Tuesday. Enditem

