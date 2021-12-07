Head of Culture of Institute Cervantes in Beijing: Building a cultural bridge linking China and other countries

People's Daily Online) 14:48, December 07, 2021

In August 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote back to representatives of foreign participants at the Global Young Leaders Dialogue, encouraging them to further exchanges and mutual learning, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Here, Nadia Hutnik, Head of Culture of Institute Cervantes in Beijing, shares her feelings after reading the letter.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)