American philanthropist: I’m a participant in China’s development

People's Daily Online) 14:57, December 06, 2021

In August 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote back to representatives of foreign participants at the Global Young Leaders Dialogue, encouraging them to further exchanges and mutual learning, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. Here, Joshua Dominick, an American philanthropist, shares his feelings after reading the letter.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)